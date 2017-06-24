17 cops killed in J&K this year

CM Mehbooba Mufti lays a wreath on the coffin of DSP Mohammad Ayub Pandit in Srinagar. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi) CM Mehbooba Mufti lays a wreath on the coffin of DSP Mohammad Ayub Pandit in Srinagar. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Deputy Superintendent Mohammad Ayub Pandit, who was lynched on the premises of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar on Thursday night, is the third officer of Jammu and Kashmir Police to be killed on duty in the past two months and among 17 policemen to be killed this year.

Last Friday, Station House Officer Achabal Feroz Ahmad Dar was killed in a militant ambush along with five policemen at Thajwari in Anantnag while he was returning to the police station. The Lashkar-e-Toiba claimed responsibility for the attack.

Most of the policeman deaths this year were reported from Anantnag and Kulgam districts. Eleven policemen were killed in two attacks in Achabal and Kulgam. On May 1, five policemen including a sub-inspector were killed when militants attacked a cash van of J&K Bank at Kulgam. Two private security guards were also killed in the incident.

A total of 13 policemen were killed in militancy-related incidents in the Valley last year. The police brass have expressed concern about the rising casualty figures, especially in the last two years.

