17 Congress MLAs ask for Virbhadra Singh as CLP leader

Throwing their weight behind outgoing CM Virbhadra Singh, 17 of 21 newly elected Congress MLAs have submitted in writing to AICC general secretary Sushilkumar Shinde, asking the party leadership to declare Singh as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader.

The move is aimed at pre-empting any attempt by state party president Sukhwinder Sukhu, Singh’s arch rival, to claim the CLP leader’s post. The newly elected Congress MLAs, however, adopted a single-line resolution authorising Congress president Rahul Gandhi to name their new leader in the House. Sukhu has the support of MLAs Lakhwinder Rana and Satpal Raizada.

“Rahul Gandhi will come to Shimla very soon and announce the name of the CLP leader,” Shinde said over phone from Delhi.

