162nd Earth Day observed in Kolkata

Earth Day 2017 Earth Day 2017

Students of prominent city schools pledged for a green planet while environment awareness programmes were held in the Indian Museum and elsewhere on the occasion of ‘Earth Day’ today.

An estimated 150 students from various schools assembled at the Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM) to observe the day, organisers said.

The students drew paintings to promote consciousness on sustainable natural environment at the programme organised by The Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

At the Indian Museum here, a workshop was organised where rural artisans showed how to make jewellery using palm leaves and natural fibre.

Students also sketched posters calling for Environment Literacy and attended a presentation ‘Environment and Climate Literacy’ at the Museum.

Earth Day Network-India, an NGO, organised a concert at Deshpriya Park where members of Bangla bands belted songs on the need to protect environment before a large crowd which braved rains.

