Delhi: 16-year-old kabaddi player raped by man posing as stadium official, say police

Updated: July 18, 2017
A 16-year-old kabaddi player was allegedly raped by a man, who met her posing as a stadium official, the police said. The victim approached the police on Tuesday and a case was registered. In her complaint, the girl alleged that she met the 30-year-old accused at the Chhatrasal Stadium, who claimed to be from the stadium administration, the police said.

The girl alleged that the accused raped her on July 9 and she was suffering from trauma for the last one week, they added. The police said the girl could not provide the details of the accused.

A police team will visit the stadium on Wednesday to scan the attendance register in order to get clues about the accused.

