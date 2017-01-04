16 employees of Noida firm injured as bus overturns

Latest News
The driver of the bus has been arrested for negligent driving.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published:January 4, 2017 2:54 am
As many as 16 employees of a Noida-based private financial services company were injured when a private tourist bus overturned at a roundabout in Chandigarh. The bus was coming from Manali.

The driver of the bus has been arrested for negligent driving. One of the passengers suffered a serious injury to his foot, and was referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research.

The passengers, all with Noida-based Balaji Enterprises Limited, hired the bus for a trip to Manali over the New Year weekend. They left Manali on January 2 and were heading back when the accident took place.

