16 arrested in Dumka gangrape case

Sixteen persons have been arrested in connection with the gangrape of a woman in Jharkhand’s Dumka district on September 6. According to police, at least six of them were involved in the sexual assault, while the others abetted it. The condition of the woman is reported to be stable. Dumka SP Mayur Patel said at a press meet Friday, “We have arrested 16 accused and seized their phones. All the accused have confessed to their involvement. Actual involvement of the accused in sexual assault is immaterial, as all the accused were present there and abetted the crime in one way or the other.

“There were also attempts to destroy evidence. Some of the mobiles were also used during the entire sequence of events.”

Dumka DC Mukesh Kumar has met the victim and handed over a cheque of Rs 3 lakh as interim relief.

