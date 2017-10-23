Kerala student jumps from school building allegedly after scolding by teachers, dies

Gauri, the class X student of the Trinity Lyceum school, had jumped out from the primary block of the school building during lunch break on Friday after she was allegedly reprimanded by her teachers (Representational Image) Gauri, the class X student of the Trinity Lyceum school, had jumped out from the primary block of the school building during lunch break on Friday after she was allegedly reprimanded by her teachers (Representational Image)

A 15-year-old student, who jumped from the three-storey building of her school in Kollam district of Kerala on Friday, succumbed to injuries Monday at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. “She died at 2:15 am Monday. The post-mortem of her body is complete. We are awaiting the report. An investigation is on,” SI Nizamuddin of the Kollam West police station told IndianExpress.com.

Gauri, the class X student of the Trinity Lyceum school, had jumped from the primary block of the school building during lunch break on Friday after she was allegedly reprimanded by her teachers. Her younger sister, a student of class 8, also studies in the same school.

Police said Gauri’s father filed a complaint that his daughter attempted suicide after being mentally harassed by her teachers. Gauri was purportedly scolded by two teachers for picking a fight with a fellow student. A case under section 305 of the IPC for abetment of suicide of a child and relevant section of the Juvenile Justice Act has been filed against two teachers of the school. Student organisations in Kollam held protests and clashed with police demanding strict action against the teachers of the school.

