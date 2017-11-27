15-year-old girl alleges rape by school principal in UP

The principal, who is on the run, has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and under the POCSO Act, police said (Representational Image) The principal, who is on the run, has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and under the POCSO Act, police said (Representational Image)

A 15-year-old school student was allegedly raped by her principal in the Gauri Bazar area here, police said Monday. The incident occurred yesterday. The principal called the girl on the pretext of evaluating her practicals and allegedly raped her, they said.

The girl in a complaint claimed her brother accompanied her to the school but the principal sent him to the market to get some notes photostated, Superintendent of Police Rakesh Shankar said. Thereafter, the principal molested the girl. When she objected to it, the accused threatened her with dire consequences and then allegedly raped her, he said.

The girl narrated the incident to her parents, who later approached police. The principal, who is on the run, has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and under the POCSO Act, police said.

