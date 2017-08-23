Madhya Pradesh: 50 students fall unconscious after ammonia cylinder explodes in Chhindwara

(Source: Google Map) (Source: Google Map)

Fifty students fell unconscious after an ammonia gas cylinder explosion in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh. The explosion took place in a cold storage located in the vicinity of schools in the district on Wednesday. According to district administration officials nearly 800 students were present on the school campus when the leak began in the cold storage. An inquiry into the leak has been ordered by District Collector JK Jain.

Following the leak the students were hospitalised and the District Collector visited the spot. Accompanied by Superintendent of Police Gaurav Tiwari, Jain said, Fifty students were taken to the district hospital after they complained about uneasiness. They were sent home after medical check-up and being provided medication. We have evacuated the school.” Jain went on to add that they have ordered for an inquiry into the matter and the owner and workers of the cold storage will be questioned in this regard. The leakage intensified after it triggered an explosion in the storage.

Police said that fire brigade and ambulances were rushed to the spot moments after information was received about the incident, and that the situation was under control.

The leakage in the cold storage happened around 10 am when students were assembled in the school campus for morning prayers when they complained of uneasiness.

