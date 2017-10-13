15 Indians rescued, search underway for missing 11 after cargo ship sinks off Japan coast

Search is still on for missing eleven people. (Representational photo) Search is still on for missing eleven people. (Representational photo)

At least fifteen of the 26 Indian crew members who went missing on Friday, after their cargo ship sank in the Pacific off the Philippines as a typhoon churned in the region, were rescued till the evening. Search is still on for missing eleven people, confirmed Raveesh Kumar, the official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs.

Listing out the names of the persons rescued, Kumar tweeted: “15 Indians rescued, search is on for missing 11 following sinking of a ship off Okinawa. Our missions in Japan, Philippines & China on the job. They are regularly monitoring the situation.”

Earlier in the day, Japanese coastguard, which received the distress signal in a statement said, “The 33,205-tonne Emerald Star with 26 Indian nationals on board sent a distress signal early today as the Hong Kong-registered vessel was sailing some 280 kilometres east of the northern tip of the Philippines.”

List of 15 rescued Indians as received from Japanese officials. Search on for missing 11. Our Missions regularly monitoring the situation. pic.twitter.com/0CKalemnie — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) October 13, 2017

Informing that the cargo ship has sunk, a Japanese coastguard spokesman said, “We have dispatched two patrol boats and three planes to the site but a typhoon has made a rescue difficult.”

With PTI inputs

