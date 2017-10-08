15 crude bombs found near police outpost in Ahmedabad

Fifteen low-intensity crude bombs were found near a police outpost in the Dariyapur area here on Saturday, prompting the police to launch a probe. An official of the city police control room said that 15 tobacco cans, wrapped in brown adhesive tape, were spotted near a garbage dump close the police outpost. After examination of the bombs by the forensic experts and bomb disposal squad, the police said that someone had tried to make the bombs out of fire crackers and sharp objects like glass pieces.

Additional Commissioner for Sector 2, Ashok Kumar Yadav said, “We have launched a probe to nab the culprits.” J K Bhatt, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, said, “These crude bombs are of very low quality. Experts told us that such shabbily-made bombs would inflict no injury. It seems like mischief in the festive season.”

Congress MLA from Dariyapur Gayasuddin Sheikh demanded a probe into the recovery of the bombs.

