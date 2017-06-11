14-yr-old girl held at gunpoint, raped by cousins in Sultanpuri

A 14-year old girl was allegedly raped by her two cousins as they held her sister at gunpoint in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri area, the police said.

The sisters had come to Rohini from Moradabad to attend a wedding and decided to extend their stay at their maternal grandmother’s house in view of the summer holidays.

On Tuesday, the girls were alone at the home when their cousins came there around midnight and the girls let them in. One of the men started touching the elder sister inappropriately. When the younger sister protested, the other cousin pointed a pistol at her. The two accused took turns to rape the elder sister and threatened the duo of consequences if they told about the incident to anyone, the police said.

In another incident, a 28-year-old woman was raped by four men in Sultanpuri.

The victim was on her way back home when the accused engaged her in a conversation, the police said. They offered her a sedative-laced drink and when she lost consciousness, they raped her. The victim underwent treatment at a hospital. She called the Delhi Commission for Women helpline 181 and a case was registered.

