14-year-old ‘gangraped’ in Bulandshahr; three accused held, hunt on for other three

The rape survivor’s home in Bulandshahr district. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) The rape survivor’s home in Bulandshahr district. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Three persons have been arrested after family members of a 14-year-old girl in Bulandshahr’s Mudi Bakapur village lodged a police complaint, alleging that she was gangraped on Monday evening.

According to police, the girl’s family approached them Tuesday evening and lodged a complaint, naming six persons. The complaint stated that while she was on her way to a friend’s house Monday evening, a man gagged her, dragged her to a secluded plot, where others joined him and two of them took turns to rape her.

The Class IX student told The Indian Express that she was going to get a project file from her friend, who stayed 200 m away from her house. “Nikhil, who stays next to my house, followed me. As I reached near my friend’s house, he gagged me and pulled me to a plot. He and Jagatveer raped me while others shot videos,” said the girl, adding, “I begged them to leave me, but they threatened that they will harm my younger brother if I tell anyone about the assault.”

Her mother said, “My daughter was so scared that she could not narrate her ordeal to us. She spoke about it the next day after her elder sister spotted her crying.”

Station Officer, Aurangabad, Anil Kumar told The Indian Express that the girl was sent for a medical examination and an FIR under various sections and POCSO Act registered. “Three accused, Nikhil Sharma, Rahul Sharma and Mohit Saini were arrested Wednesday. Raids are being conducted to nab Jagatveer, Deepak and Sanjeev Sharma,” said Kumar. He added that they have not yet recovered any recording from mobile phones of the accused.

“All the accused are aged between 18 and 22 years. Three of them are brothers; the eldest Nikhil was preparing to join Army,” said Kumar.

Nikhil’s mother Sarita Devi alleged that the girl’s family was taking revenge as her sons beat up her cousin a year ago. “It was a minor issue and we apologised. But they often involve us in fights over minor issues.”

