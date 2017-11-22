‘Fake’ documents to join Army: 14 more recruits under scanner, say ATS

The agency came across details of these 14 jawans while probing a case registered on October 16, after they were informed by central intelligence agencies about youths getting recruited in the Army using fake documents in January last year. (Representational Image) The agency came across details of these 14 jawans while probing a case registered on October 16, after they were informed by central intelligence agencies about youths getting recruited in the Army using fake documents in January last year. (Representational Image)

Around a month after the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) unearthed a racket of Nepalese youths getting recruited in the Indian Army on the basis of fake documents, the agency said 14 more recruits were under suspicion. The ATS has sent letters to the concerned Army establishments along with details of these jawans to confirm whether they were indeed serving there.

The agency came across details of these 14 jawans while probing a case registered on October 16, after they were informed by central intelligence agencies about youths getting recruited in the Army using fake documents in January last year. “During investigation, we scanned the records at the 39-Gorkha Training Centre and got some suspicious documents verified from the police to find that 14 candidates had submitted fake documents. We have written to the Army seeking details about postings of these jawans,” said SSP, ATS, Umesh Kumar Srivastava.

On October 23, ATS had arrested one such jawan — identified as Nepalese national Vishnu Lal Bhattarai alias Jeevan — who had joined the Gorkha Rifles in the name of Dileep Giri. He was then posted at 2/3 Gorkha Rifles, New Jalpaiguri, in West Bengal. On the basis of his interrogation, ATS arrested four people — Chandra Bahadur Khatri, a Nepalese staying in Varanasi for the past several years, Ajay Kumar Singh, Nageshwar Kumar Maurya and Awadh Prakash Maurya — who had allegedly provided the fake documents to Vishnu alias Dileep. All five accused are lodged in Lucknow jail.

Meanwhile, the ATS has been searching for two people — Shivansh Baliyan and Manoj Kumar Basnet — who too had joined the Army using fake documents. The agency has obtained non-bailable warrants against them as both are absconding since after they took leave from their postings at 4/3 Gorkha Rifles, Bhuj, and 2/3 Gorkha Rifles, New Jalpaiguri, respectively.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App