135 Gurgaon schools fail to submit self-certificates on safety

More than 130 schools in Gurgaon have failed to submit self-certificates pertaining to the security and safety on their campuses and transport services, an official has said. The city police will register FIRs against 135 schools for failing to submit the certificates. The directions were issued by the district education department, Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said yesterday.

The Gurgaon administration and the department had issued several guidelines to schools on safety and security following the killing of a seven-year-old boy in Ryan International School in Bhondsi here on September 8. “On the basis of these guidelines, we had asked all private schools to submit the self certification before the district education department within 15 days.

“So far, the department has received certificates from 223 schools, while the remaining 135 schools including a branch of the Ryan International School, have not submitted the same,” Singh said. The DC said as the order was issued under the CrPC section 144, the 135 schools, which have not fulfilled the safety guidelines are liable to face action.

The district education department has written a letter to Gurgaon Police Commissioner, Sandeep Khairwar, to register separate FIRs against these schools under relevant IPC sections, he said. The schools were directed to install CCTV cameras, built separate toilets for non-teaching staffs, deploy women attendants at toilets for primary students, and also install CCTV and GPS school buses among others.

“The 223 schools which have submitted safety compliance certificates will undergo random checking by the district education department, The department will be entitled to take actions against those flouting the safety guidelines,” Singh added.

