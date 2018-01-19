1,300 schools to shut down: Maharashtra govt plans to give transport allowance to students to travel to nearby schools

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

THE STATE education department, which has been facing a backlash for its decision to shut down around 1,300 schools with low enrollment, is now planning to provide transport allowance to students of these schools to travel to nearby schools. According to a senior official from the school education department, a proposal has been sent to the finance department for vetting. The department plans to grant an annual travel allowance of Rs 10,000 to students who are transferred out of these 1,300 schools and accommodated in nearby ones.

“The government is not shutting down schools. It is a naturalisation process where students from schools with low enrollment will be merged with better schools in the vicinity. To make this transfer more easy for students, we are proposing to provide Rs 10,000 a year to the student so s/he can travel to nearby schools,” said the official.

School education secretary Nand Kumar said the government is mulling a conveyance allowance for students who are accommodated in schools which are not within 1 km from their homes.

In December, the government announced that it would be shutting down 1,314 schools where the enrollment is below 10. The decision was based on a survey of the existing conditions and enrollment ratio of schools which found there were 4,353 government schools and 69 private schools with less than 10 students enrolled in them.

However, to shift some of these schools would require infrastructure and hence they will not be closed immediately. So far only 1,314 schools have been identified from where students and teachers will be shifted out and accommodated in nearby schools. According to the Right to Education (RTE) Act, the state is allowed to shut down schools where the enrollment is below 20 students. “The proposal for a conveyance allowance has been around for a while and it is as per the RTE Act,” said state Education Minister Vinod Tawde.

