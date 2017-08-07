13-year-old girl killed in leopard attack in Reasi

Latest News
The incident occurred last night at Dhok Kataji in Mahore tehsil when Shahida Parveen (13), the daughter of Mohammad Fareed, was attacked by the big cat

By: PTI | Jammu | Published:August 7, 2017 5:24 pm
A 13-year old girl was mauled to death by a leopard in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, the police said Monday. The incident occurred last night at Dhok Kataji in Mahore tehsil when Shahida Parveen (13), the daughter of Mohammad Fareed, was attacked by the big cat, which dragged her away from the compound of her house and killed her, said a senior police officer.

As the family members of the girl raised an alarm, the villagers went after the leopard, the officer said, adding that the body of the victim was subsequently found by them late at night.

