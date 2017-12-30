13 suspected criminals arrested in Noida 

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

Police have arrested 13 suspected criminals involved in snatching and auto theft from different parts of Noida. The Noida Phase 2 police arrested eight criminals and recovered 17 high-end mobile phones from them.

These mobile phones were snatched by them from pedestrians in different parts of Noida, police said. They were arrested from Kakrala village.

The Noida Sector 24 police arrested five auto thieves and recovered two stolen motorcycles from them. They were arrested last night from the Sector 21-25 crossing.

Three country-made pistols, two knives and three mobile phones were seized from them, police said.

