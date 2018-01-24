13 pellet-gun victims given government jobs: JK govt

The Jammu and Kashmir government has provided jobs on compassionate grounds to 13 people who had suffered pellet-gun injuries during the violence in the Valley in 2016, it said Wednesday. Replying to a clubbed question from Ali Mohammad Dar and Showkat Hussain Ganaie in the Legislative Council, Revenue Minister Abdul Rehman Veeri said the 13 people were provided jobs in various government departments.

Veeri told the Council that another 22 pellet-gun victims were provided financial assistance from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. He said a committee was formed under the chairmanship of the divisional commissioner, Kashmir, to identify people who were permanently or partially disabled during the violence in the Valley during the nearly five-month violence between July and November.

“In the first phase, the committee recommended 54 cases for grant of ex-gratia that has been sanctioned by the government, while as 10 more cases which were recommended in second phase are under examination,” he added. Violent protests had rocked the Valley after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani on July 8 in 2016.

