13 more deaths due to swine flu, toll now 190 in Gujarat

With reports of 13 more deaths due to swine flu in a day in Gujarat, the toll climbed to 190 on Sunday.

The number of H1N1 infection cases this year also reached 1,609 in the state, with the addition of 111 new cases. Currently, 792 cases are under treatment.

“In Ahmedabad alone, four more H1N1 deaths were reported within a day till Saturday night. With these deaths, the toll in the city has reached 43. The total number of positive cases too have jumped from 390 to 451,” said Dr Bhavin Solanki, medical officer, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

While three people died of swine flu in Rajkot, H1N1 deaths were also reported from Anand, Morbi, Bhavnagar, Vadodara and Narmada districts. In Ahemedabad, a 12-year-old boy from Sarkhej area died at V S Municipal Hospital while undergoing treatment. A 45-year-old man from Vejalpur died of swine flu at a private hospital, where he was admitted with symptoms of cough and fever.

The remaining two deaths — of a 57-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman — were reported from Khadiya and Naroda areas of the city, respectively. Of all the H1N1 cases reported from Gujarat since January 1 this year, Ahmedabad accounts for 451 cases and 43 deaths, followed by Vadodara Municipal Corporation area (15 deaths), and Surat Municipal Corporation area (12 deaths).

Owing to the sudden increase in the H1N1 cases and deaths, the state government held an emergency meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, with all district collectors on Saturday. They have been asked to spread awareness regarding prevention, symptoms and treatment of H1N1 viral infection.

