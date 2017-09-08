125th year of Vivekananda’s Chicago address: PM Modi to address students on September 11

PM Modi will address more than 1,000 students on September 11 to mark the 125th year of Swami Vivekananda’s Chicago address at the World’s Parliament of Religion. (File) PM Modi will address more than 1,000 students on September 11 to mark the 125th year of Swami Vivekananda’s Chicago address at the World’s Parliament of Religion. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address more than 1,000 students here on September 11 to mark the 125th year of Swami Vivekananda’s Chicago address at the World’s Parliament of Religion. The event next week — titled ‘Young India, New India: A Resurgent Nation, from Sankalp to Siddhi’ — is being organised by the Deendayal Research Institute (DRI) and supported by the Culture Ministry. It is part of the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay centenary celebrations, which end on September 25.

Speaking to The Indian Express, DRI Director Atul Jain said, “We have invited close to 1,500 students leaders from more than 100 colleges and universities. These include student union office-bearers and academic toppers from universities which do not hold student union elections.”

Swami Vivekananda represented India and spoke on Hinduism at the Parliament. He addressed the Parliament five times and his first lecture was on September 11, 1983.

“When Swami Vivekananda addressed the World’s Parliament of Religion he was just 30 years old. The 125th year of his lecture is the perfect occasion for the Prime Minister to address the youth leaders of the country. It will be clarion call to all youngsters to build a nation that is clean and free of corruption, poverty, terrorism and discrimination on lines of cast and creed,” Jain added.

Apart from the Prime Minister’s address, a film on Upadhyay and Swami Vivekananda will be screened at the event. Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma and Sports Minister Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore will also be present at the event.

