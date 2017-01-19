124 per cent salary hike by Gujarat govt

Gjarat CM Vijay Rupani, and Deputy CM Nitin Patel Gjarat CM Vijay Rupani, and Deputy CM Nitin Patel

The Gujarat government on Wednesday declared a monthly salary hike of up to 124 per cent for its fixed-wage employees. The government made the announcement even as its appeal before the Supreme Court against a High Court verdict dismissing the policy of hiring employees on fixed wages remained pending. Making the announcement, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said the salary hike would be effective from February 1 and it would benefit more than 1.8 lakh employees. The move would cost a burden of Rs 1,372 crore on the state exchequer.