12 security personnel injured in multiple militant attacks in south Kashmir

At least a dozen CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir police personnel were wounded as militants on Tuesday attacked several security installations in south Kashmir. Officials said that 10 CRPF personnel were wounded in an attack in Tral. This was the second grenade attack on CRPF in the town since Monday.

A CRPF spokesman said that two grenades were hurled on a CRPF camp. “The injured jawans have been shifted to Srinagar base hospital. The condition of all the jawans is stable.’’ On Monday, two CRPF personnel were wounded in a similar attack in Tral.

A CRPF camp was attacked in Padgampora but nobody was injured. Half-an-hour later, militants targeted a police station in Pulwama town. Policemen resorted to aerial firing after people resorted to stone pelting when reinforcements rushed towards the police station.

In the evening, unidentified militants barged into justice (retired) Muzaffar Attar’s house in Anantnag town and took away four rifles from the guard post. Officials said that when policemen on duty tried to resist, militants fired on them. A police officer said that two policemen were injured in the attack. Sources said that six to seven militants were involved in the assault.

