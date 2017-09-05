Only in Express
  • 12 injured in a clash over video recording of woman in Muzaffarnagar

12 injured in a clash over video recording of woman in Muzaffarnagar

The incident occurred when Arun began to film the 19-year-old woman who was throwing garbage, police said

By: PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Published:September 5, 2017 1:57 pm
Muzaffarnagar, Muzaffarnagar Clash, Muzaffarnagar Woman Video Recording, Video Recording Of Woman, India News, Indian Express, Indian Express News The incident occurred when Arun began to film the 19-year-old woman who was throwing garbage, police said (Google Maps)
Top News

Twelve persons were injured in a clash between two groups after a man allegedly recorded a video of a woman in Naujal village in Shamli district, the police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred when Arun began to film the 19-year-old woman who was throwing garbage, they said. Her family opposed this and the woman’s father and Arun had an arguement which turned violent, they added. The injured were shifted to a hospital. Her father lodged a complaint and a probe into the issue was underway, they added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Sep 05: Latest News