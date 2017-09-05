12 injured in a clash over video recording of woman in Muzaffarnagar

The incident occurred when Arun began to film the 19-year-old woman who was throwing garbage, police said (Google Maps) The incident occurred when Arun began to film the 19-year-old woman who was throwing garbage, police said (Google Maps)

Twelve persons were injured in a clash between two groups after a man allegedly recorded a video of a woman in Naujal village in Shamli district, the police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred when Arun began to film the 19-year-old woman who was throwing garbage, they said. Her family opposed this and the woman’s father and Arun had an arguement which turned violent, they added. The injured were shifted to a hospital. Her father lodged a complaint and a probe into the issue was underway, they added.

