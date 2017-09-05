111 MLAs attend Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami’s meeting as Opposition demands floor test

Chief Minister K Palaniswami Chief Minister K Palaniswami

At least 111 MLAs of the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu attended a meeting of the legislators which was convened by Chief Minister K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported. State Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar confirmed to the media that as many as 111 MLAs have “wholeheartedly extended their full cooperation” to the chief minister. The party members have unanimously adopted a resolution reposing their faith in the leadership.

This comes as a major boost to Palaniswami amid increasing demand for a floor test in the Tamil Nadu Assembly by the opposition parties. In an earlier meeting held by Palaniswami on August 28, only 75 MLAs were present.

However, after today’s meeting, the party seemed in a position of strength with senior leader Jayakumar also claiming that nine MLAs of the Dhinakaran camp had contacted Palaniswami over phone and extended their support to him. Besides, three other MLAs, allies of the ruling party, have also pledged their support to the chief minister.

One of the members, the MLA from Peravurani was unable to attend the meeting as he was indisposed, Jayakumar said. The AIADMK leader further alleged that some legislators had been “illegally confined against their wishes” at Puducherry. He said that today’s meeting was a signal for the opposition that they will not succeed in their attempt to “thrust” an election on the people. The AIADMK has 134 MLAs in the 234-member state Assembly with one remaining vacant.

