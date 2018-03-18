11-yr-old ‘rape victim’ of Rajkot delivers baby

The delivery of the baby clears the way for DNA tests to ascertain the paternity of the child which, police say, is the result of the rape The delivery of the baby clears the way for DNA tests to ascertain the paternity of the child which, police say, is the result of the rape

An 11-year-old girl from Rajkot, who was allegedly repeatedly raped by six people, delivered a baby on Saturday. Doctors said the condition of the mother and the newborn was stable.

The girl was admitted to government-run Rasulkhanji Zanana Hospital in the city on Tuesday after her mother approached police, stating that her minor daughter was raped by two men. Since then, she had been undergoing treatment at the hospital, which is part of state government-run PDU General Hospital, also known as civil hospital.

“The patient went into labour in natural course today. Given her age, doctors had decided that they would help the patient deliver her baby through cesarean section. Therefore, doctors performed the surgery and and the patient delivered a baby girl at 2 pm today,” Dr Manish Mehta, medical superintendent of PDU General Hospital, told The Sunday Express.

When she was admitted to the hospital for medical check-up after the rape complaint, doctors had concluded that she was more than eight-and-a-half-months pregnant. Police have booked and arrested six persons, including two elderly men and a 17-year-old boy, for allegedly raping her on different occasions over the last eight to nine months.

The accused have been identified as Manji Javiya (67), Aravind Kubavat (52), Vijanand Maiyad (47), Vipul Chavda (40) and Govind Sakariya (60). Police say that the accused are residents of the same locality on Kothariya Road of Rajkot where the girl lives. Police further say that the accused used to call the girl, who is studying in Class VII, to their homes on the pretext of domestic work and would sexually assault her. Five of the accused are in judicial custody while the minor boy has been sent to an observation home in the city.

Meanwhile, doctors said the baby girl had a congenital defect. “The baby has Spina bifida, a condition in which the lower portion of the spinal cord of a baby is not properly developed and, therefore, the newborn doesn’t have proper control over its lower limbs. Both legs of the baby girl are paralysed and she is in a critical condition. Presently, the newborn has been admitted to KT Sheth Government Children’s hospital on civil hospital campus. However, she will be referred to Ahmedabad for further treatment,” Dr Mehta added.

However, the medical superintendent asserted that the congenital defects in the newborn were not related to the mother being subjected to repeated sexual assaults. “In my opinion, Spina bifida is the result of genetic abnormality and has nothing to do with possible sexual assaults,” said Dr Mehta. He added that the 11-year-old girl did not have any complications after delivering the child and that she was recuperating well.

The delivery of the baby clears the way for DNA tests to ascertain the paternity of the child which, police say, is the result of the rape.

“The victim has delivered a baby girl today and we shall conduct further investigation now to ascertain who fathered the illegal child,” said police inspector Prabhudas Sapta, who is investigating the case. The girl’s father suffers from mental illness while her mother provides for the family by working as domestic help.

