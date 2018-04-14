Surat: 11-year-old girl’s body found with 86 injuries, rape suspected

“The girl’s body had 86 injury marks including ones on her private parts. Samples have been taken for forensic test to ascertain whether she was drugged or not,” said Ganesh Govekar, Forensic Head, Civil Hospital. “The girl’s body had 86 injury marks including ones on her private parts. Samples have been taken for forensic test to ascertain whether she was drugged or not,” said Ganesh Govekar, Forensic Head, Civil Hospital.

With the nation still reeling from the horrific rape cases of Kathua and Unnao, another similar incident has come to fore where a body of a 11-year-old girl with around 100 injuries, including some on her private parts, was found in Surat, ANI reported.

It is reported that the girl was possibly tortured for at least a week before she was choked to death. The samples have been sent for forensics tests to determine whether she was sexually assaulted. “The girl’s body had 86 injury marks including ones on her private parts. Samples have been taken for forensic test to ascertain whether she was drugged or not,” said Ganesh Govekar, Forensic Head, Civil Hospital was quoted as saying by ANI.

It is reported that police recovered the severely-injured body on April 6 at a ground in Surat’s Bhestan area. The identity of the girl has yet not been ascertained.

ANI quoted Police inspector BK Jhala as saying that they believe the girl was murdered at a different place from where her body was recovered. “The victim’s picture has been sent to the state police control room for identification process,” he added.

The case comes days after chilling details of the gruesome rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl sent jitters across the nation. The minor girl from the Bakerwal community was kidnapped on January 10; taken to a temple in Rasana village in Kathua district. Her attackers, which included temple official and policemen, drugged and gang raped her over days before finally killing her and dumping her body in a forest nearby, seven days later. The girl was attacked to scare away the nomadic Muslim community out of the village.

Similarly, a 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district alleged that she was gangraped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his accomplices last year. The alleged rape case came into the limelight after the victim tried to immolate herself outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence last week after alleging police inaction against the BJP MLA.

And on Friday, a 19-year-old boy was arrested in Jamshedpur on the charge of killing her five-year-old cousin following an abortive attempt to rape her earlier this month. He allegedly slit the throat of the girl with a knife after she resisted his move to rape her on April 4 in an abandoned building and dumped the body in a dustbin, Senior Superintendent of Police Anoop Birtheray told a press conference.

(With inputs from agencies)

