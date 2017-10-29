Puducherry boy gets to sits on Lt Governor’s chair during Raj Nivas visit

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi (left) with the boy. (Source: Twitter/@LGov_Puducherry) Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi (left) with the boy. (Source: Twitter/@LGov_Puducherry)

An 11-year-old boy who met Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi at Raj Nivas was pleasantly surprised when the former IPS officer asked him have a seat in her chair at her office. The boy who had come with his parents to get a glimpse of the official residence of Lt Governor on Saturday, was astonished when Bedi asked him to sit for a while on her chair in her office room.

Bedi has been receiving visitors every day at her office to listen to their grievances for immediate settlement.

Later, on her twitter handle, she said, “We do make many visiting children sit on Lt Governor’s chair to inspire them to aspire to be one day the Lt Governor of Puducherry.. Who knows?” She also pointed out that “our youngest visitor for today (Saturday) received a pleasant surprise.”

