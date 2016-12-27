11 Modi ministers to attend Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will attend the roundtable, Gujarat’s Additional Chief Secretary (Industries and Mines) P K Taneja told the media on Monday. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will attend the roundtable, Gujarat’s Additional Chief Secretary (Industries and Mines) P K Taneja told the media on Monday.

AT LEAST 11 Union ministers will attend the eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will inaugurate the four-day event on January 10, chairing the “Global CEOs” session, scheduled to be attended by 50 top CEOs from India and abroad.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will attend the roundtable, Gujarat’s Additional Chief Secretary (Industries and Mines) P K Taneja told the media on Monday.

“We have a list of 40 foreign CEOs. The Prime Minister’s Office will clear the list of Global CEOs before we can make the names public,” Taneja said.

According to the schedule released today, besides Jaitley, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Commerce and Industry minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Power Minister Piyush Goyal are among the senior Union ministers set to participate in different sessions.