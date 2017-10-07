11-member team headed by CEC AK Joti on two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat

Achal Kumar Joti. (Source: IE photo by Amit Mehra) Achal Kumar Joti. (Source: IE photo by Amit Mehra)

A 11-member team headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AK Joti will be arriving in Gujarat for a two-day visit to take stock of the preparedness for the upcoming state assembly elections. The team that will also consist of Election Commissioners OP Rawat and Sunil Arora are scheduled to arrive on October 9, official sources said.

On the first day of the visit the EC team is expected to meet leaders and representatives of political parties at the circuit house annexe in Ahmedabad. Thereafter, the team will travel to Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar where they will hold a review meeting with local election officials and top police personnel.

On October 10, the Chief Electoral Officer of Gujarat BB Swain will be making a presentation before the visiting team. A similar presentation will also be made by the police nodal officer. Thereafter the EC team will be meeting income tax officials, prohibition commissioner, RBI officials and representatives of leading banks.

According to official sources the EC team will largely be assessing the poll preparedness in Gujarat where over 76232 VVPATs have been allocated to be used for the first time to conduct polls in over 50100 polling booths. Over 4.3 crore voters are expected to exercise their franchise.

Gujarat will only be second state to use VVPATs in all it’s assembly constituencies after Goa, where the device was used in all 40 constituencies earlier this year. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Gandhinagar was the only constituency where VVPATs were used.

Over 45000 VVPATs are coming directly from the two manufacturing firms. As per the latest updates from officials, Gujarat is yet to recieve 4000 VVPATs. The local EC officials have already begun VVPAT familiarisation drive among voters.

