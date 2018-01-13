11 langurs found dead in Rajasthan; police suspect they were beaten, dumped

The carcasses were spotted near the National Highway-11 and buried on Wednesday. (Archive) The carcasses were spotted near the National Highway-11 and buried on Wednesday. (Archive)

Eleven langurs were found dead by Rajasthan forest officials at an isolated area near a national highway here with police and activists suspecting that the animals were beaten and dumped there.

The carcasses were spotted near the National Highway-11 and buried on Wednesday and a case was lodged on a complaint by the forest department on the same day, Station House Officer (SHO), Dudu, Hari Singh Dayal said on Saturday.”It is suspected that the langurs were beaten and dumped there,” the officer said.

The Humane Society International (HSI), an organisation working on animal protection issues, has offered a reward of Rs 1 lakh on information on people involved in incident.

“Langurs are important to any ecosystem they reside in. Killing or trans-location of these animals from conflict areas is never a solution and law enforcement agencies need to take action in this instance,” Wildlife campaign manager at HSI, Sumanth Bindumadhav, said in a statement.

The grey langur is a protected species under Schedule II of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. That means harming them is against the law and a punishable offence, it stated.

Animal activist Babu Lal Jaju claimed that the animals were beaten and a acid-like chemical was splashed on them.

