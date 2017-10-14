11 Indians missing as ship sinks in Pacific

Eleven Indian crew members went missing Friday after their cargo ship sank in the Pacific off the Philippines, prompting Indian missions in the Philippines, Japan and China to launch a search. The Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said these missions were regularly monitoring the situation.

“Fifteen Indians rescued, search on for missing 11 following sinking of a ship off Okinawa. Our Missions in Japan, Philippines and China on the job,” he tweeted. He also said the names of the rescued Indians as received from Japanese officials.

According to a statement from the Japanese coastguard, the 33,205-tonne Emerald Star with 26 Indian nationals on board sent a distress signal early Friday as the Hong Kong-registered vessel was sailing some 280 kilometres east of the northern tip of the Philippines.

