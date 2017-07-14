11 Indians killed in Saudi blaze identified

Eleven people reportedly suffocated to death on Wednesday, in a fire that ripped through a windowless house they shared at a farm. Eleven people reportedly suffocated to death on Wednesday, in a fire that ripped through a windowless house they shared at a farm.

The government on Thursday identified the 11 Indians killed in a fire in Saudi Arabia. Five of the deceased were from Uttar Pradesh, three from Kerala and one each from Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Punjab. Eleven people reportedly suffocated to death on Wednesday, in a fire that ripped through a windowless house they shared at a farm.

Gauri Shankar Gupta, Kamapalan Sathyan, Baiju Raghavan, Sreejith Kottasseri, Murokanandan Kaliyan, Tabrej Khan, Ateeq Ahmad, Waseem Akram, Vakeel Ahmad, Paras Kumar Subedar and Mohammad Waseem Azizur Rahman were among those who have been identified.

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Gopal Baglay said that Jeddah’s Indian Consulate was providing all assistance to families of the deceased and the five injured in the tragedy. “We are in touch with the local authorities as well as the hospital to ensure that all possible assistance and treatment is extended to the five injured,” he said. The ministry said that more details about the five were being obtained.

