105th Science Congress to start at Manipur University in Imphal on March 16

The dates were finalised at a meeting of officials of the Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA) and the Manipur government in Imphal on Tuesday. The dates were finalised at a meeting of officials of the Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA) and the Manipur government in Imphal on Tuesday.

The 105th Indian Science Congress (ISC) will be held from March 16 to 20 at Manipur University in Imphal.

The dates were finalised at a meeting of officials of the Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA) and the Manipur government in Imphal on Tuesday. Chief Minister Biren Singh completes one year in office on March 15.

A four-member ISCA team, which includes ISCA president Achyuta Samanta, former president A K Saxena, Manoj Chakravarti and Ranjit K Verma, is in Manipur to oversee preparations. A website of this edition of the ISC was launched.

The annual event, which is on the Prime Minister’s calendar in January every year, was postponed last month for the first time in its more than a 100-year history after the host Osmania University pulled out because of ongoing student protests.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App