10,000 security personnel to guard Entrepreneurship Summit to be attended by Modi, Ivanka Trump

More than 10,000 security personnel would be deployed during the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES), which begins on Tuesday and will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump.

Modi, on his day-long visit to the city on Tuesday, will inaugurate the Hyderabad Metro Rail project and the three-day GES, to be organised at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre. “A total of 10,400 security personnel drawn from various wings will be deployed for the summit,” Telangana DGP M Mahendar Reddy said on Sunday.

Personnel from traffic police, Central Armed Reserve, Telangana State Special Police, Intelligence Security Wing, commandos of Greyhounds anti-naxal force, elite OCTOPUS anti-terror force and dog squads will be deployed in Hyderabad as part of the security arrangement.

Hyderabad and Cyberabad police commissioners would be incharge of security arrangements in the areas under their jurisdictions, Reddy said.

Ivanka Trump, an adviser to the US president, will attend the eighth annual Global Entrepreneurship Summit, which this year has been themed ‘Women First, Prosperity for All’. Leading the US delegation, Ivanka Trump will focus on supporting women entrepreneurs and fostering global economic growth at the summit.

Modi and Ivanka, along with 100 special guests, will also attend a special dinner at the Falaknuma Palace on Tuesday, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V V Srinivasa Rao said. The dinner will be served on a Nizam-era table around which 101 guests can sit at a time. A separate dinner will be arranged for 1,500-2,000 delegates on the lawns of the palace.

Officials of the Special Protection Group and the US Secret Service have visited Hyderabad and reviewed the arrangements, a police commissionerate official said. The official said a five-tier security would be provided to Ivanka Trump.

More than 2,000 police personnel would be deployed around Falaknuma Palace, he said, adding the police had conducted a door-to-door search campaign at 3,500 houses in surrounding areas of the palace. “We have sanitised the areas and we have instructed the citizens of the localities not to give shelter to strangers in their houses. People are supporting the security measures,” the official said.

