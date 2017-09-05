100-year-old man, wife killed in Nagaland as house catches fire

Ungma village in Mokokchung district in Nagaland (Source: Google maps) Ungma village in Mokokchung district in Nagaland (Source: Google maps)

An elderly couple – 100-year old Nungshilemba and his 92-year old wife Chubanungla – were killed when their house caught fire at Ungma village in Mokokchung district in Nagaland, about 160 km from Kohima in the wee hours of Tuesday, official said.

Quoting family sources, official reports said the fire broke out on Tuesday in the house where the elderly couple lived and that the blaze engulfed the entire house while they were fast asleep. Neighbours who went to their rescue on being alarmed, found the couple already dead.

Officials in Kohima also said that though the reason behind the fire was not immediately known, it was suspected to have started from the hearth of the kitchen of the house where the elderly couple lived alone. Quoting eye-witnesses, it said the charred bodies of the couple were found holding each other.

