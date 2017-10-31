‘100-year-old’ dies after she was ‘raped, beaten up’

The accused has been arrested. He was initially arrested on charges of rape and beating, but now he will also face murder charge,” said Prem Chand Sharma, in-charge of Jaani police station. Ankit, however, has claimed that he is innocent and has been framed in the case. (Source: ANI) The accused has been arrested. He was initially arrested on charges of rape and beating, but now he will also face murder charge,” said Prem Chand Sharma, in-charge of Jaani police station. Ankit, however, has claimed that he is innocent and has been framed in the case. (Source: ANI)

A day after she was allegedly raped and beaten up by a youth at her home in a village under Jaani police station, a woman, said to be 100 years old, died in a hospital on Monday.

Police said that the woman was living with her brother in Raghunathpur village. At around 11 pm on Sunday, Ankit Punia (25), entered her home in an inebriated condition and tried to rape her. He allegedly beat her up when she tried to resist his attempts. Police said that the woman’s brother, who is hard of hearing, was sleeping outside the house and didn’t hear her cries for help. Ankit was allegedly in her house for an hour and even tore off her clothes.

A few villagers however heard the woman and rushed to her home where they overpowered Ankit. They also beat him up before handing him over to police. The woman was rushed to the hospital where she passed away at around 5.30 am on Monday.

“Her body has been sent for post-mortem. The accused has been arrested. He was initially arrested on charges of rape and beating, but now he will also face murder charge,” said Prem Chand Sharma, in-charge of Jaani police station. Ankit, however, has claimed that he is innocent and has been framed in the case.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App