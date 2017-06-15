100 days of Yogi rule: UP government to submit report on its performance to public

“The programme implementation department has been given the task of monitoring the 100 days’ progress of departments, which is also being reviewed by the chief minister and chief secretary,” said Mukul Singhal, principal secretary of the department. (Photo: REUTERS) “The programme implementation department has been given the task of monitoring the 100 days’ progress of departments, which is also being reviewed by the chief minister and chief secretary,” said Mukul Singhal, principal secretary of the department. (Photo: REUTERS)

With the BJP government slated to complete 100 days in power by the end of the month, the entire state machinery — from ministry to departmental level, is working on a progress report. While the CM personally began a review, a web-based monitoring system has also been formed for 73 different departments in the state to submit their 100 days’ progress report so it can be presented to the public in the form of a “white paper”.

The ‘100 days’ targets were set during the first round of presentation meetings between all departments and Adityanath. “There are some hurdles in achievement of some targets but they are being resolved at highest level,” said a senior officer. A cabinet minister said, “At present, our only target is 100 days’ achievements. Let it be completed first, then we will move towards other agendas.”

The state programme implementation department has been made the nodal department to monitor the review work. Sources said that once the review is over, all departments will be asked to upload details on their respective websites.

“The programme implementation department has been given the task of monitoring the 100 days’ progress of departments, which is also being reviewed by the chief minister and chief secretary,” said Mukul Singhal, principal secretary of the department.

Sources in the government said that the National Informatics Centre has been given the task of forming project specific web-based monitoring tools for not only major infrastructure projects, but also for major welfare schemes of both the state and central governments so implementation can be monitored in real time.

Although the government is yet to finalise the final contents of the ‘progress report’, sources said it is getting final clearances to ensure the rollout of Lucknow as well as Greater NOIDA Metro rail projects. Former CM Akhilesh Yadav had inaugurated the Lucknow Metro project, but it was yet to be completed. Since no major infrastructure project has been announced in these 100 days, the state government plans to highlight fast completion of pending projects of the previous government.

