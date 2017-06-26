100 days of Yogi Adityanath government: Here are the major developments

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing reporters at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow. PTI Photo Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing reporters at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow. PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath completed 100 days in office on Sunday. After BJP’s landslide win the in the UP elections, the appointment of Adityanath as chief minister raised many eyebrows considering his communal belief and his hate speeches in past. But he didn’t repeat those mistakes after assuming power. Surprisingly, Adityanath has conducted himself in a manner completely opposite to the expectation. He cracked on his officials, increased work hours, took on inspiration and urged his government and administration to work on the ethics of PM Modi–who he praised for his 18-hour daily work routine.

Here are the big developments during the 100 days

Farmer benefit

Adityanath’s government waived farm loans to the tune of Rs 36,000 crore in the first state Cabinet meeting. The move was touted as populist and a quick fix measure to win brownie points. Nevertheless, the beneficiaries amounted to around 85 lakh small farmers. Several farmers were still being sent notices for recovery from banks. Adityanath intervened earlier this month and ordered the banks to stop sending recovery notices to farmers who were eligible for loan waivers. The waivers will, however, be given after a budgetary allocation is sanctioned next month.

Slaughterhouse ban

One of the most contentious decisions taken by the CM, and one that led to widespread violence across the state too, was the ban on illegal slaughterhouses. Four days into office, Adityanath government had banned illegal slaughterhouses. Most parts of the states have slaughterhouses that are private unlicensed and part of the unorganised meat industry. They had to be shut down. Many government-owned slaughterhouses too closed down due to license issues. The decision led to meat shortage in the state. Many commercial establishments shut down in protest for some days too. The hardest hit were people from the Kasai community and meat traders.

Anti-Romeo Squad

He put in place the anti-romeo squad soon as he came to the office to check the incidents of eve-teasing, public attacks on women, molestation, harrassment and rape. The move evoked mixed responses from people. The government released data that showed anti-romeo squads took massive exercises to stop eve teasing. The period mentioned was between March 22 and May 22 this year. The squad let off 3,38,344 people which included mostly youths with warnings. During this period, the squads questioned over seven lakh people at over two lakh locations. These included malls, marketplaces, outside schools, colleges, bus stands, railway stations, parks and other public places. Many tv channels showed videos of youths being made to do situps by the squads holding their ears for purportedly indulging in eve teasing. After severe criticism, the government had to order the squads formally to restrain themselves from moral policing. The squad was told not harass innocent citizens.

Fuel pump scam

The Special Task Force of the state’s law enforcement agencies found out that many fuel stations were duping customers by filling their tanks with less fuel than what they were being charged for. The pump owner used to tamper with the metres of the fuel dispensing machines to make profit. The crackdown was impeded as pump owners threatened to go on strike and the government got a rap from the Allahabad High Court for going light on the owners. The government, instead of closing down the fuel stations, only closed down the machines that were tampered.

Law and order

This is one front where Adityanath government has failed to impress as the crime rate has spiked. The Thakur-Dalit clashes and rising incidents of rapes have exposed government’s failure in maintaining law and order. Several incidents of lynching, honour killing, cow vigilantism and more have hit the state over the past two months and that has been the blip on Adityanath’s record.

Crack on corruption of previous regimes

The state government announced that it will inititate inquiries into projects cleared during the time of former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati. These included the Gomti River Front project, the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, construction of Lohia Path in Lucknow etc.

Roads

Good roads have been a poll issue in each election–from the local to the national level. Adityanath too promised pothole-free roads after coming to power. He also ordered setting up of a Road Construction Department but that met with protests from workers of the Public Works Department. Whether these promises be fulfilled, only time will tell.

Agricultural procurement

The state government decided to purchase 80 lakh metric tonnes of wheat from the state’s farmers in this year’s rabi season. A total 35 lakh metric tonnes of wheat was procured and Rs 5,500 crore was paid for it to 7.54 lakh farmers. The rest was not purchased and the rabi season ran out on June 15 but the purchase was four times more than what the Akhilesh Yadav government procured last year.

