10 yrs of UPA rule saw best decadal growth, claims Chidambaram

Congress leader P Chidambaram today claimed that the participants of a business meet have opined that the10 years of the UPA rule saw the best decadal growth, and the Gross Domestic Product in current prices increased four times in rupee terms.
Chidambaram, who served as the finance and home minister in the UPA government, wrote on Twitter, “For participants in the Global Business Summit: best decadal growth was under the UPA government between 2004 and 2014.”
“In 10 years, the GDP in current prices increased THREE times in dollar terms,” he tweeted.
The summit was organised by The Economic Times and was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday. Chidambaram, however, did not elaborate who all praised the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Feb 24, 2018 at 5:42 pmCheater chidu,answer me. if 10 of upa was best for growth, 1. why Indian economy was included in fragile five? 2. why you did not contest in the 2014 general election? were you scared to face your electorates because of your misdeeds?,your party's .scams.?Reply
- Feb 24, 2018 at 5:39 pmIronic.....he doesn't say where did all the money go ! If that was the best....that best has proved disastrous......was it meant to be a cover for all the loot that did more than destroy the entire economy ......as it created an alarmingly dangerous "parallel economy" in the process that was killing the Nation on many fronts ! chiddu will keep exposing his shameless insensitivity to the real issues ....scams and fleecing the public through bribes and commissions by congressi goons everywhere to make life of the common citizen a all through those decades ....becoming worst in the UPA tenure ! congressi best means 60crores "shelterless" population with uncertainty of two square meals a day !Reply
- Feb 24, 2018 at 5:42 pm3rd last line....read...."life of the common citizens a h-e-l-l all through those crooked-colonial-congressi-decades"Reply
- Feb 24, 2018 at 5:02 pmWhat he says is true, hiself his son, dmk ministere and overall all upa minsitres , and Ghandhi family has grown tremendously, useless fellow , should be kicked thrice at is butt, bstdReply