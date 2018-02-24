10 yrs of UPA rule saw best decadal growth, claims Chidambaram

Congress leader P Chidambaram during at a press conference at AICC in New Delhi. Express Photo by Amit Mehra. Congress leader P Chidambaram during at a press conference at AICC in New Delhi. Express Photo by Amit Mehra.

Congress leader P Chidambaram today claimed that the participants of a business meet have opined that the10 years of the UPA rule saw the best decadal growth, and the Gross Domestic Product in current prices increased four times in rupee terms.

Chidambaram, who served as the finance and home minister in the UPA government, wrote on Twitter, “For participants in the Global Business Summit: best decadal growth was under the UPA government between 2004 and 2014.”

“In 10 years, the GDP in current prices increased THREE times in dollar terms,” he tweeted.

The summit was organised by The Economic Times and was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday. Chidambaram, however, did not elaborate who all praised the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App