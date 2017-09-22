10-yr-old girl rape case: SIT sends blood samples of second uncle for DNA test

The court on Thursday allowed another DNA test of the first uncle, held for the crime. (Representational image) The court on Thursday allowed another DNA test of the first uncle, held for the crime. (Representational image)

The SIT of Chandigarh Police probing the rape of a 10-year-old girl who recently delivered a girl child on Thursday sent blood samples of the another uncle of the victim for a DNA test at CFSL. The court on Thursday allowed another DNA test of the first uncle, held for the crime.

According to police sources, after questioning the second uncle on remand, the police team took his blood samples and sent them for a DNA test Thursday. Police have also questioned the victim’s father. A police officer said it is suspected that more people could be involved, but the victim has not named anyone yet apart from the two uncles.

