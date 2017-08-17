10-year-old rape survivor whose abortion plea was rejected by SC delivers baby girl

The victim was admitted to GMCH-32 and was kept under regular watch of a team of doctors in Chandigarh. (Source: Express Photo) The victim was admitted to GMCH-32 and was kept under regular watch of a team of doctors in Chandigarh. (Source: Express Photo)

The 10-year-old rape survivor, whose abortion plea was rejected by the Supreme Court, delivered a baby girl on Thursday at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh. Doctors said the girl was safe and the newborn had been kept in the Intensive Care Unit. The girl was allegedly raped by her maternal uncle.

A Delhi-based advocate had approached the Supreme Court last month seeking permission for termination of the rape victim’s pregnancy that was in an advanced stage at the time. However, the apex court, after considering expert medical advice that said an abortion at 32 weeks would be “too risky” for the girl, rejected the plea on medical grounds. A lower court had earlier turned down the plea on similar grounds.

The victim was subsequently admitted to GMCH-32 where she was under regular watch of a team of doctors in Chandigarh. The victim was operated upon on Thursday morning and delivered the baby through C-section. According to doctors, the newborn is underweight, at 2.02 kg, but her condition is stable.

The accused in the case is under arrest and currently lodged at Model Jail, Burail in Chandigarh.

