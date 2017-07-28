Pregnant 10-year-old rape survivor cannot abort foetus, SC rules it’s too late

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a petition seeking its nod to terminate 32-week-old foetus of a 10-year-old rape survivor, according to news agency PTI. The apex court gave its verdict on the basis of a medical board’s report stating that the termination of pregnancy is neither good for the girl nor for the foetus. The rape survivor was examined by a panel of doctors at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh on the direction of the top court. A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the report of the medical board.
The victim had been subjected to repeated rape allegedly by her maternal uncle, and the pregnancy was confirmed by doctors at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Chandigarh. On July 18, a local court refused permission for an abortion on the basis of a GMCH report, which warned that there could be “high chances of physical trauma”, considering the girl’s age and health.
The bench asked Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar, who was present in the court room, to consider its suggestion to set up a permanent medical board in every state so as to take a prompt decision on prospects of early abortion given that such cases are reaching the apex court in big numbers. Under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, medical termination of pregnancy up to 20 weeks is allowed and exceptions can be made if the foetus is genetically abnormal.
- Jul 28, 2017 at 4:39 pmIf the 10 year old's health is affected, will the judge agree to go on trial? Mad men posing as judges! Is 10 years the age for motherhood?Reply
- Jul 28, 2017 at 4:23 pm32 Weeks old foetus is viable after birth. Aborting at this stage of pregnancy is nothing but nurder of the baby.Reply
- Jul 28, 2017 at 4:13 pmHow will the poor child bear the trauma and pain of childbirth? What about the innocent infant? As a woman and mother cannot even think of all that. What is the punishment given to the perpetrator? (Uncle) He should be given the most brutal punishment.Reply