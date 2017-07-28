Pregnant 10-year-old rape survivor cannot abort foetus, SC rules it’s too late

The apex court gave its verdict on the basis of a medical board ‘s report that stated that the termination of pregnancy is neither good for the 10-year-old girl nor for the foetus. (File photo) The apex court gave its verdict on the basis of a medical board ‘s report that stated that the termination of pregnancy is neither good for the 10-year-old girl nor for the foetus. (File photo)

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a petition seeking its nod to terminate 32-week-old foetus of a 10-year-old rape survivor, according to news agency PTI. The apex court gave its verdict on the basis of a medical board’s report stating that the termination of pregnancy is neither good for the girl nor for the foetus. The rape survivor was examined by a panel of doctors at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh on the direction of the top court. A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the report of the medical board.

The victim had been subjected to repeated rape allegedly by her maternal uncle, and the pregnancy was confirmed by doctors at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Chandigarh. On July 18, a local court refused permission for an abortion on the basis of a GMCH report, which warned that there could be “high chances of physical trauma”, considering the girl’s age and health.

The bench asked Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar, who was present in the court room, to consider its suggestion to set up a permanent medical board in every state so as to take a prompt decision on prospects of early abortion given that such cases are reaching the apex court in big numbers. Under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, medical termination of pregnancy up to 20 weeks is allowed and exceptions can be made if the foetus is genetically abnormal.

