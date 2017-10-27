10-year-old girl rape case: Victim’s father had molested my daughter 2 yrs ago, says elder uncle

The accused elder uncle of the 10-year-old rape victim has alleged that the girl’s father had molested his daughter two years ago. (Representational Image) The accused elder uncle of the 10-year-old rape victim has alleged that the girl’s father had molested his daughter two years ago. (Representational Image)

The accused elder uncle of the 10-year-old rape victim has alleged that the girl’s father had molested his daughter two years ago. However, no evidence or witness has been produced so far by the defense counsel to advocate the allegation. The counter statement by the accused uncle has been made in his statement of 313 Crpc in the court after the evidences and witness concluded from the prosecution side.

The accused mentioned in his statement that he was implicated in the case because of strained relationship between him and the victim’s father. Meanwhile, the defense counsel of the uncle said the accused has not mentioned to him that his daughter was molested by the victim’s father. The defense counsel told that though the allegations have been made but as of now none of his family member or even his daughter has visited him. On the other hand, the prosecution counsel said the elder uncle has stated that his daughter was molested by the victim’s father, but nor the accused’s daughter neither his family members has approached the defense or in the court so far to claim or advocate the allegation.

The case is scheduled in the court for hearing on Friday, wherein the defense can mention to the court if there is need of any witness statements to be recorded in the court. Both the accused uncles have recorded their statements in the local court on Wednesday and claimed that they have been falsely implicated in the case. Meanwhile, the wife of the second uncle has stated to his defense counsel that she was shocked to hear when the DNA of the victim’s child matched with her husband.

The second uncle whose DNA sample matched with the baby of the victim, was arrested on September 19. This second uncle, a resident of Sector 37, was also arrested by the police in the same case after the victim took his name and accused him of violating her, during her conversations with the police investigators and counsellors.

The second uncle was arrested and his DNA samples taken after the DNA samples of the first uncle of the victim did not match with the DNA samples of her baby. The rape victim had delivered the baby girl after a major surgery at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32.

