10-year-old girl rape case: Court frames charges against accused uncle, trial to begin today

A court on Wednesday framed charges against the accused in the 10-year-old girl rape case. The trial of the case will begin from Thursday. According to sources, the hearing of the case will be conducted in a fast track court. On August 24, the Chandigarh Police had submitted a challan against the accused, Kul Bahadur. In less than a week, the court has framed charges against the accused.

In the challan presented by the UT police, the accused was charged under sections 376 (Punishment for rape) and Section 4 of the POCSO (Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences) Act. According to sources, in the challan the police have made the father and mother of the victim witnesses and gave the medical and pregnancy report of the 10-year-old girl as the evidence in the case. The police have also added the 164 CrPc statements of the victim and her mother in the challan. The police are waiting for the DNA report of the accused, which will be further added in the challan.

The police took the blood sample of the accused, who is the uncle of the victim, and sent it to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) for the DNA examination, the report for which is awaited. The victim gave birth to a baby girl at the the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32 on August 17.

At present, the accused is in jail.

