10-year-old boy killed in leopard attack

Indresh was seriously injured in the attack and rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead by the doctors, Divisional Forest Officer G P Singh said

By: PTI | Bahraich | Published:October 23, 2017 11:41 am
A 10-year-old boy was killed in a leopard attack at Amritpur village near the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary here, a forest official said Monday. The incident took place when Indresh was playing in cane fields yesterday and a leopard attacked him, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) G P Singh said.

The child was seriously injured in the attack and rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead by the doctors, he said. The officer said this was second such incident in the area this year. Earlier, another child was killed in July in a leopard attack.

