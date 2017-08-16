10 year jail term, one lakh fine for 2 men caught with 2 kg heroin in Delhi

Representational Image Representational Image

A Delhi court has sentenced two men to 10 years in jail and imposed a fine of Rs one lakh each on them for possessing over two kilos of heroin. The court handed down the jail term to the men while holding them guilty of provisions under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act while noting that they were illegally carrying commercial quantity of the banned drug.

Special NDPS Judge Satinder Kumar Gautam said that while the possession of the drug has been proved, the circumstances also established that the accused had the knowledge of concealment of contraband substance in their bags. “The prosecution has proved its case against accused Mohd Shahid and Aamir Khan for commission of offence under the NDPS Act for possessing ‘Heroin’ in commercial quantity without any permission or licence and in contravention of Section 8(c) (prohibition of producing and using banned drugs except medical purpose) of the Act,” the judge said.

According to the prosecution, Mohd Shahid and Amir Khan, residents of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh respectively, had come here to supply heroin on June 9, 2011 near Sarai Kale Khan in south-east Delhi. The Delhi Police crime branch acted on a tip off and conducted a raid to apprehend the duo from the spot, it said, after which they searched them and found polythene bags stuffed with 2.20 kilogrammes of heroin.

During the proceedings, the accused had denied the allegations against them claiming they were falsely implicated by the police, which was rejected by the court.

