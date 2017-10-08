10 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Lankan Navy

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Ten Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested today by the Sri Lankan Navy while they were allegedly fishing near Neduntheevu, close to the island nation’s coast.

The fishermen from Nagapattinam district were arrested for allegedly fishing close to the island nation’s waters and taken to Karainagar along with their boat, Deputy Director of Fisheries – Karaikal, Perumal Pillai said.

The fishermen were reportedly staying in the deep sea area for the past 10 days and were arrested on a complaint from a local fisherman that they were fishing close to the Lankan territory, he said.

Four fishermen from Tamil Nadu were taken into custody by the Lankan Navy on October 5 while they were fishing off Neduntheevu.

