Special Coverage
  • 10 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Lankan Navy

10 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Lankan Navy

The fishermen from Nagapattinam district were arrested for allegedly fishing close to the island nation's waters and taken to Karainagar along with their boat, Deputy Director of Fisheries - Karaikal, Perumal Pillai said.

By: PTI | Rameswaram | Published:October 8, 2017 2:39 pm
tamil nadu fishermen, tn fishermen arrested, sri lanka navy tn fishermen, india news (Representational Image)
Related News

Ten Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested today by the Sri Lankan Navy while they were allegedly fishing near Neduntheevu, close to the island nation’s coast.

The fishermen from Nagapattinam district were arrested for allegedly fishing close to the island nation’s waters and taken to Karainagar along with their boat, Deputy Director of Fisheries – Karaikal, Perumal Pillai said.

The fishermen were reportedly staying in the deep sea area for the past 10 days and were arrested on a complaint from a local fisherman that they were fishing close to the Lankan territory, he said.

Four fishermen from Tamil Nadu were taken into custody by the Lankan Navy on October 5 while they were fishing off Neduntheevu.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    eigawards
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Oct 08: Latest News