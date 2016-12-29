Punjabi youths on death row in UAE: HC gives Jan 23 deadline to reach deal with kin of murdered Pak man

Relatives of Chander Shekhar in Haveli village, Hoshiarpur district. Relatives of Chander Shekhar in Haveli village, Hoshiarpur district.

THE HIGH Court of Abu Dhabi on Wednesday gave permission to Dubai-based Punjabi hotelier-cum-social worker, SP Singh Oberoi, in the capital punishment case of 10 Punjab youths for the murder of a Pakistani national, to hold talks with the family of the deceased Muhammad Farhan Muhammad Ezaz regarding payment of blood money till January 23.

A court of Al Ain city of United Arab Emirates (UAE) had sentenced the 10 Punjabis to death on October 26. The appeal in this case was admitted in the Abu Dhabi High Court.

Watch What Else Is making News

Oberoi told the The Indian Express from Dubai on Wednesday that he, appeared in the HC with his counsel during the day, and said that he wanted to pay blood money to the family of the deceased to save the life of the 10 youths.

“Honourable judge asked me whether I know them (youth) personally. Then I informed that their families met me in Punjab but I didn’t know them personally and wanted to help them on the basis of humanity,” said Oberoi, adding, “Then the court gave me time till January 23 to settle the matter with the family of the deceased in Peshawar and after that the next step would be taken.”

Worried families also got some relief. “We have been praying for their safe return and today’s development has given us hope,” said Jagtar Singh, father of Satminder Singh of Barnala.

The First Secretary and head of Community Affairs Wing in the Indian Embassy, Abu Dhabi, had also assured of taking up the matter of these youths with the UAE government.

A total of 11 young men in their twenties were booked for the murder of a Pakistani national following a brawl over bootlegging on July 12, 2015. Their families pleaded innocence of their wards while urging the state and central governments to step in and bring the young men back to India. Of the 11 youths, only one was spared death sentence, but slapped with a fine of Rs 2 lakh.

The 10 youths are Satminder Singh of Barnala, Chander Shekhar of Hoshiarpur, Harjinder of Mohali, Kulwinder Singh of Ludhiana, Dharamvir Singh of Samrala, Tarsem Singh of Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh of Patiala, Jagjit Singh (Gurdaspur), Chamkaur Singh of Malerkotla and Balwinder Singh of Ludhiana.

Oberoi, who had saved over 70 youths from the gallows and also got another 17 youths on death row in the UAE from Punjab and Haryana released in the past, said most of the young men from Punjab indulged in the bootlegging business there which is illegal and a very serious offence. “The court usually awards death sentence in such cases and blood money is the only way out,” he said.