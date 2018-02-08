10 killed in Uttarakhand mishap, CM Trivendra Rawat orders magisterial probe

All nine passengers along with the driver died on Wednesday after their vehicle fell 600 metres into a gorge in Uttarakhand’s Champawat district. They were going from Tanakpur to Pithoragarh when the accident happened near Swala, 55 km from Tanakpur, Champawat SP Dhirendra Gunjiyal said.

The rescue operations went on through the day but all those in the vehicle died on the spot. “Preliminary enquiry shows the accident was due to the driver’s carelessness. Also the bend where the accident happened is narrow. A major area of the bend was covered with debris from an ongoing construction work… it was also water-logged,” Gunjiyal said. CM Trivendra Rawat ordered a magisterial enquiry into the incident.

